Toto breed is a robber's best friend

Fred was staying over at his fiancé’s house where the break-in occurred. She has a Cairn Terrier whose name is Tugboat.

“Thanks a lot Tugboat!” Fred said.

It seemed coincidental to me that when our house was robbed about 10 years ago, it was also left under the protection of our Cairn Terrier, Gus.

We had arrived home after work that summer day to find our garage door open, and the door to the kitchen from the garage, also open. Out came Gus, wagging his tail, as if to say, “Not to worry, my food dish is safe.”

The next day we were at lunch when I got a call from a motel in the southwest part of the city. The lady calling said one of the maids had found some of my checks in one of the rooms. I already had a detective assigned to the case who I was meeting later at our house so he could lift some fingerprints. I called him to give him this new development in the case. I was certain, if he moved quickly, I’d have my stolen property back by the end of the day. He reminded me not to have high expectations about getting my stuff back, which included, among other things, a diamond heart necklace Mom had given KM, about 100 liberty quarters and half dollars that my grandfather gave me, and my new chain saw.