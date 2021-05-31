We salute the memory of those we’ve never known

You’ve probably never heard about LeRoy Tafoya, Jimmy Martinez or Tom Gonzales, but I think you should. All three were buddies with one another who grew up together in the town of Midvale, Utah, a suburb of Salt Lake City.

All three boys lived within three blocks of each other on Fifth, Sixth and Seventh avenues, and they were practically inseparable. They were the best of friends who spent countless hours together playing ball in a nearby sandlot ball field, as well as doing other boyhood activities. They did almost everything together, including making the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

All three served in the military. Leroy was drafted into the Army, Tom enlisted in the Army and Jimmy enlisted in the Marine Corps. They were all sent to Vietnam at about the same time, and all three of them died in combat within a 16-day period in 1967.

LeRoy was the youngest of the friends, but the first one to die. He was 19-years-old when he was killed in action on Nov. 22, which was also the fourth anniversary of the death of President Kennedy. Less than 24-hours later, on Thanksgiving Day, 20-year-old Jimmy was killed. Two-weeks later, on Dec. 7, the anniversary of Pearl Harbor Day, Tom was killed in action. Tom was also 20 when he died and a few days away from returning home.