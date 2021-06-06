What dream or goal have you put aside?

How fulfilling would it be to finally get your GED, apply for that promotion, start your own business or ministry, dust off the book manuscript you’ve yet to finish?

When we live productive lives, we have sweeter days – and better lives. “You shall eat the fruit of the labor of your hands; you shall be blessed, and it shall be well with you” (Psalm 128:2 ESV).

How about it? Have you gotten off-track regarding something God put on your heart? What about that dream that used to keep you up at night with excitement? What goal have you put aside that, with prayer and focus, you could once again begin working toward?

Wouldn’t now be a great time to seek God about it?

Or maybe you’d like to explore another dream you’ve been mulling over. Perhaps finding an accountability partner to help you stay focused would be an effective first step. As we trust God in our labor, there’s something about the respect and admiration we receive from others that’s healthy and motivating. Enviable, even.

More importantly, the self-respect we earn at the end of the day will make our efforts worthwhile and our lives sweeter.

Yet … the greatest reward for living life well … will be sensing the proud smile of our heavenly Father cheering for His child.

Sheryl H. Boldt is the author of the blog, www.TodayCanBeDifferent.net. Connect with her at SherylHBoldt@gmail.com.