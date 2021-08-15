When others are promoted instead of you

Are you working hard at your career or ministry and trusting God to use you?

Do you wonder if you’ll ever experience the success you hope for? Do you find it difficult not to be jealous when God seems to bless others in their efforts more than He blesses you in yours?

You want to be glad for others’ success, but you can’t help wondering when it will be your turn to be recognized. If you’re a pastor, when will your congregation grow? If you’re a speaker, singer or songwriter, when will your talent (and message) finally take off? If you’re an architect or engineer, when will others appreciate your designs?

As an aspiring writer, I can relate. But could it be that our view for God’s plan is often short-sighted?

First Peter 5:6-7 helps me gain the perspective I want. “Humble yourselves, therefore, under the mighty hand of God so that at the proper time he may exalt you, casting all your anxieties on him, because he cares for you.”

Consider these twin thoughts by visualizing God’s hand as a canopy over you as you cuddle in His protection. Ask him to help you trust him as your Lord (the boss of your life) and, especially, as your loving heavenly Father.