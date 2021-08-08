Why our faith needs to be tested

I have no doubt that the devil loves to get us thinking the worst-case scenario to keep us from confidently trusting God. He loves to make us forget that God is far greater and much more powerful than he (the devil) can ever be. Therefore, I meditate on scripture that reminds me about God’s love, mercy, power, ability, compassion, etc., etc., etc.

Being joyful in tribulation isn’t about being happy when bad things happen. Rather, we can have confidence that through it all, either despite the trial or because of it, we can grow when we abide in God’s presence through prayer and reading his word. Furthermore, finding joy in trials is what sets a believer apart from the rest of the world. It allows those around us to see the gospel hope that resides inside us.

Let’s pray to our heavenly father now.

Father, show us how different we can be from the person we are today. Give us a glimpse of what we’ll be like when we mature in our faith. And, if we can handle the truth, show us what our future self will be like if we don’t change.

In the meanwhile, Lord, help us (and remind us how important it is) to count it all joy as we trust that You are in control – no matter what we’re going through, and especially when we can’t “feel” You. Amen.

Sheryl H. Boldt is the author of the blog, www.TodayCanBeDifferent.net. Connect with her at SherylHBoldt@gmail.com.