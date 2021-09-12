Will America survive?

Is America imploding? Is there any hope for our divided nation?

Immediately following 9/11, I cringed every time I heard a plane fly overhead. Like so many others, I prayed for our nation’s survival.

That frightful event’s only bright spot was that it brought our nation together – for a short while. Twenty years have passed since that horrible day. Sadly, America is becoming more divided than ever.

But are we truly each other’s enemies?

It seems that thin skin is in vogue, especially regarding politics – and, sadly, even among friends and family. Why are we so divided? Is this divisiveness a byproduct of terror? Has our fear caused us to turn on each other?

Regardless of its cause, we can rise above this distrust and hatred.

We can begin by finding ways to serve our families, churches and communities. If we have financial means or good, old-fashioned physical strength, we can help the elderly and the disabled. Or look for ways to help those who have suffered property damage from the recent storms or fires – even if we end up helping those with whom we disagree.