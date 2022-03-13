Phi Theta Kappa named 2022 REACH Chapter

The Wallace Community College Omega Beta chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, the official honor society of two-year colleges, was recently named a 2022 REACH Chapter.

The REACH, or Recognizing Excellence in Acceptance and Completion with Honors Award, program celebrates the recruitment efforts of chapters that are growing student membership. The Wallace Community College Omega Beta chapter has a thriving membership, with 165 Wallace students on both the Wallace Campus in Dothan and the Sparks Campus in Eufaula.

“PTK is an amazing organization that provides our members with many opportunities to broaden not only their educational but also personal horizons,” said Wallace PTK President Hannah Grice. “From simply being engaged with our very own Omega Beta Chapter and the community, PTK allows our members to build their professional resume allowing them to further their education.”

“Our PTK leadership team is invested in our student’s future, offering them opportunities to be engaged within the Omega Beta chapter and the community to provide priceless experiences and connections that are crucial to their academic and professional growth,” said Daymesha Reed, Wallace Student Life coordinator and PTK advisor.

Phi Theta Kappa recognizes and encourages scholarship among two-year college students. The organization aids Wallace students in development of leadership and service, provides an intellectual climate for exchange of ideas and ideals, supports lively fellowship for scholars, and encourages interest in continuing academic excellence.

To be eligible for membership, a student must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours (excluding developmental course work) toward an AA, AS or AAS degree and have a minimum GPA of 3.5. First-term freshmen who were members of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, recipients of a WCC academic scholarship or who scored 25+ on the ACT exam may enter as provisional members.

Wallace Phi Theta Kappa students have a history of academic excellence, as the Omega Beta chapter has been a named a REACH chapter for many years. Their excellence extends beyond the classroom and extends into community service.

This year, Phi Theta Kappa students partnered with the Wallace COVID-19 coordinator to implement safety stations on both campuses that included hand sanitizers, alcohol wipes and a temperature station. Phi Theta Kappa students also volunteered at the Wiregrass Human Society.