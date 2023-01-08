Pittman to be honored for decades of service

Many Barbour countians may remember Georgia M. Pittman as a mild-mannered teacher’s aide with the Barbour County School District, but her work within the community extends beyond helping students in the classroom. She has served the citizen of Barbour County for decades, which includes some of the most critical times in the nation’s history.

Pittman, 94, will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award presented by the Clayton High School Class of 1982 Memorial Scholarship Fund Committee. The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Spirit of Service Awards ceremony will be held virtually at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, on Zoom and Facebook live.

“I was very active in the Civil Rights Movement and worked in my community in getting African Americans registered to vote. I truly valued this work as it allowed people to have a voice in their government and make decisions for their own lives,” Pittman said recently,

The Memorial Scholarship Committee Chairperson the Rev. Kenneth Davis praised Pittman for her community service efforts. “This is the kind of volunteerism that has had a lasting impact on generations of African Americans. I’m certain it required a lot of personal sacrifices from Ms. Pittman.”

Pittman also provided transportation for doctors’ appointments, hospital visits and the grocery store. She secured household items, clothing, food and other supplies for needy families.

Pittman also served as the committee chairperson in working with the Cooperative Extension Agency-Tuskegee in setting up a community garden in Barbour County.

“I solicited donations to purchase gardening tools and other supplies.” Pittman recalled. The purpose of the community garden was to increase access to fresh produce which helped reduced the amount of money families spent to buy food.

As an adult education teacher, Pittman taught adult students to read, write and do basic math. “I appreciated this job because my students learned to sign their name without signing with an ‘X’.”

The retired teacher’s aide supported extracurricular activities by serving as a chaperone for team events, provided snacks, traveled with the teams, prepared food and worked concessions.

Pittman is a graduated of Barbour County Training School She also studied at Alabama State University and Troy University. Pittman is a member of the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Banks, Ala. She has been active in several ministries including Sunday school teacher and usher board.