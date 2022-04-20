Police Reports

Arrests

APRIL 11

Jennifer Nicole Griffin, 43, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with larceny/theft-shoplifting (less than $500) and criminal trespassing.

APRIL 12

Billy Thomas Nolin, 36, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with failure to appear.

APRIL 13

Garenton Jakier Flowers, 24, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with criminal impersonation-using false name and information.

Incident/offense APRIL 5

Criminal trespassing third degree and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle were reported from Old Clayton Road.

APRIL 11

Simple assault-domestic-family third degree and interference with a domestic violence emergency call were reported from Baker Street.

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous second degree ($1,500-$2,500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun ($650) was reported stolen.

APRIL 12

An information report was filed from Spruce Circle. One front door ($150) was reported damaged.

Theft of lost property third degree ($500-$1,499) was reported from East Broad Street. One debit card, one ID card, one purse ($50), and $312 in cash were reported stolen.

Simple assault-domestic-family third degree and larceny/theft-from residence fourth degree (less than $500) were reported from Chattahoochee Drive. One 43 inch Roku flat screen television ($300) was reported stolen. Sheetrock ($75) was reported damaged.

Aggravated assault/non-family/ other weapon second degree and burglary/non-residence/no force first degree were reported from East Broad Street. Four wigs ($1,600) were reported stolen.

Theft from motor vehicle fourth degree and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One fuel pressure test kit ($50), one bag of open end wrenches ($100), 100 piece socket set ($100), and key to 1999 Chevrolet truck ($5) were reported stolen.

An information report was filed from South Eufaula Avenue and Boundary Street.

APRIL 13

An information report was filed from Calhoun Circle.

An information report was filed from Lake Drive.

Failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement was reported from East Barbour Street.

Burglary/residence/no force first degree was reported from victim’s residence. One Browning .243 rifle ($650) was reported stolen.

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous second degree ($1,500-$2,500) was reported from Chewalla Drive. Four hundred and eight dollars in cash and one Minn-Kota 65 volt trolling motor ($2,100) were reported stolen.