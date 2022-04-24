Police Reports

Arrests

APRIL 12

Kori Mona Jordan, 42, of Ariton was arrested and charged with traffic-driving while suspended, revoked license.

APRIL 14

Christopher Matavia Britt, 24, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.

Benjamin Daniel East, 35, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with failure to appear.

Shawntez Maurice Patterson, 31, was arrested and charged with assault-domestic-harassment-family.

Jbarius Mathews, 24, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a concealed weapon on person.

APRIL 15

Waymon Carnell Laseter, 39, of Cuthbert, Ga., was arrested and charged with violation of a domestic violence protection order.

Incident/offense reports

APRIL 14

Criminal mischief third degree was reported from Stuart Street. One front gate ($500) was reported damaged.

Possession of a concealed weapon without a permit was reported from South Randolph Avenue. One Glock 19 Gen 5 with three magazines and 44 .9mm rounds ($500) was recovered.

Failure to appear second degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree and unlawful possession of a concealed weapon on person were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One plastic bag containing marijuana ($50) and one Glock 19 ($400) were recovered.

APRIL 15

Violation of a domestic violence protection order was reported from Highway 30.

Harassing communications was reported from Gammage Road.

APRIL 16

Larceny/theft-from public building fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from East Broad Street. Two hydrangea plants ($49.90) were reported stolen and later recovered.

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Assorted clothing ($499) was reported stolen.

APRIL 17

Simple assault third degree was reported from East Broad Street.

Larceny/theft-grand jury arrest warrant third degree ($500-less than $1499) was reported from a victim’s residence. $1,100 in cash was reported stolen.