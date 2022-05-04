Police Reports

Arrests

APRIL 25

Raymond Cunningham, 25, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

APRIL 26

Eddie Darshun Johnson, 39, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with open container-alcohol in vehicle, attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, and noise-unreasonable.

Vickie Lee Sayers-Yeomans, 61, of Ponce de Leon, FL was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Ronald James Green, 48, of Dothan was arrested and charged with two counts of fugitive from justice.

Incident/ offense reports

APRIL 15

An information report was filed from Lake Drive (Old Creek Town Park).

APRIL 25

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from East Broad Street. One window A/C unit ($450) was reported stolen.

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Miscellaneous clothing ($165) was reported stolen.

APRIL 26

Leaving the scene of a traffic accident was reported from Wilson Street.

Harassing communications was reported from Beech Drive.

An information report was filed from Union Street.

Arson-other building second degree was reported from Chewalla Road. Assorted clothing ($300), one metal building ($600), one flat top stove ($800), four wheels ($4,500), one dryer ($150), and one fish fryer/propane tank ($150) were reported damaged.

Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana first degree were reported from North Eufaula Avenue.

APRIL 27

Burglary/residence/forced third degree was reported from Holly Drive. Outdoor patio furniture ($393), one ladder ($60), and one flat shovel ($35) were reported stolen.

Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Highway 30.

Menacing was reported from West Union Street.

Fugitive from justice was reported from East Barbour Street.

Criminal mischief third degree was reported from Dudley Drive. One outside shed ($800) was reported damaged.