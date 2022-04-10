Police Reports

Arrests

MARCH 31

John Ray Hardy, 44, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

APRIL 1

Marcus Makeal Lampley, 27, of Clayton was arrested and charged with attempting to elude a police officer and drunkenness or intoxication at private residence.

Janyas Zyrek Jernigan, 19, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

A 14 year old juvenile of Eufaula was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

APRIL 2

James Edward Bowden, 51, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with simple assault-domestic-family.

Dietrick Scott Bookman, 25, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of marijuana.

Incident/offense reports

MARCH 31

Harassing communications was reported from Carroll Lane.

Fraudulent use of credit/debit card was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

APRIL 1

Harassing communications was reported from Carroll Lane.

Resisting arrest and disorderly conduct were reported from South Randolph Avenue/Holloway Drive.

Resisting arrest and disorderly conduct were reported from North Eufaula Avenue.

Attempting to elude a police officer and drunkenness or intoxication at private residence of another were reported from Rivers Avenue (Garden Grove Apartments).

APRIL 2

Simple assault-domestic-family third degree was reported from Lakeside Drive.

Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Winding Way.

Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from North Eufaula Avenue.

Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Lake Drive. Body wash ($15) was reported stolen.

Possession of drug paraphernalia and ex-felon in possession of a firearm were reported from West Broad Street. One glass smoking device ($5) and one Smith & Wesson handgun ($250) were recovered.

Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were reported from North Eufaula Avenue. Marijuana ($60) was recovered.

APRIL 3

Simple assault third degree and larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) were reported from Nancy Ross Drive. One iPhone 13 Pro Max ($500) was reported stolen.

Criminal mischief third degree was reported from Holly Drive. Front windshield of vehicle ($300) was reported damaged.

Abandonment of a child and endangering welfare of a child were reported from Lakewood Drive.

Menacing was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree was reported from Sunset Drive.

Reckless endangerment was reported from McNab Street.

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Reeves Drive. One iPhone 11 ($500) was reported stolen.

Burglary/residence/no force third degree and larceny/theft-from residence fourth degree (less than $500) were reported from Casey Drive. One window unit air conditioner ($300) was reported stolen and later recovered.