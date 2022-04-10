Police Reports

Arrests
MARCH 31
John Ray Hardy, 44, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).
APRIL 1
Marcus Makeal Lampley, 27, of Clayton was arrested and charged with attempting to elude a police officer and drunkenness or intoxication at private residence.
Janyas Zyrek Jernigan, 19, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
A 14 year old juvenile of Eufaula was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
APRIL 2
James Edward Bowden, 51, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with simple assault-domestic-family.
Dietrick Scott Bookman, 25, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of marijuana.
Incident/offense reports
MARCH 31
Harassing communications was reported from Carroll Lane.
Fraudulent use of credit/debit card was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
APRIL 1
Harassing communications was reported from Carroll Lane.
Resisting arrest and disorderly conduct were reported from South Randolph Avenue/Holloway Drive.
Resisting arrest and disorderly conduct were reported from North Eufaula Avenue.
Attempting to elude a police officer and drunkenness or intoxication at private residence of another were reported from Rivers Avenue (Garden Grove Apartments).
APRIL 2
Simple assault-domestic-family third degree was reported from Lakeside Drive.
Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from Winding Way.
Assault (harassment/intimidation) was reported from North Eufaula Avenue.
Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Lake Drive. Body wash ($15) was reported stolen.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and ex-felon in possession of a firearm were reported from West Broad Street. One glass smoking device ($5) and one Smith & Wesson handgun ($250) were recovered.
Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were reported from North Eufaula Avenue. Marijuana ($60) was recovered.
APRIL 3
Simple assault third degree and larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) were reported from Nancy Ross Drive. One iPhone 13 Pro Max ($500) was reported stolen.
Criminal mischief third degree was reported from Holly Drive. Front windshield of vehicle ($300) was reported damaged.
Abandonment of a child and endangering welfare of a child were reported from Lakewood Drive.
Menacing was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.
Assault-domestic-harassment-family third degree was reported from Sunset Drive.
Reckless endangerment was reported from McNab Street.
Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Reeves Drive. One iPhone 11 ($500) was reported stolen.
Burglary/residence/no force third degree and larceny/theft-from residence fourth degree (less than $500) were reported from Casey Drive. One window unit air conditioner ($300) was reported stolen and later recovered.