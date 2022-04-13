Police Reports

Arrests

APRIL 4

Christopher Clayton Kelly, 35, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property (vehicle).

APRIL 5

Almustafa Tyshaun Rice, 34, was arrested and charged with failure to appear.

Incident/offense reports

APRIL 4

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle were reported from Eufaula Avenue. One debit card, one Georgia driver’s license, one social security card, and one wallet ($20) were reported stolen. Driver’s side window of vehicle ($200) was reported damaged.

Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from Randolph Avenue. Driver’s side back window of vehicle ($200) was reported damaged.

Assault/harassment was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Negotiating worthless instrument was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One counterfeit bill was reported.

Fraud-criminal simulation and theft of services fourth degree (up to $499) were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Counterfeit currency was reported.

Larceny/theft-from residence fourth degree was reported from Meadow Lane. Lawful U.S. currency ($127) was reported stolen.

Criminal mischief-damage to business property third degree was reported from North Eufaula Avenue and Gammage Road. One fire hydrant ($2,000) was reported damaged.

APRIL 5

Assault/harassment was reported from Towne Center Road.

Criminal mischief-damage to private property second degree was reported from Towne Center Road. One landline phone ($150), one interior wall ($500), and air conditioning unit vents ($150) were reported damaged.

Menacing was reported from Towne Center Road.

Criminal trespassing third degree was reported from Old Clayton Road.

Failure to appear second degree was reported from Old Dale Road.

APRIL 6

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous first degree was reported from State Docks Road. Lawful U.S. currency ($32,810.00) was reported stolen.