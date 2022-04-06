Police Reports

Arrests

MARCH 30

Christopher Lee Crumpton, 37, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

Willie Earl Fryer, 41, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of marijuana and failure to appear.

Incidents/offenses

MARCH 24

Criminal mischief-damage to private property second degree was reported from Dickerson Street. Damage to vehicle ($1,200) was reported.

MARCH 28

Assault/harassment was reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Criminal mischief-damage to private property third degree was reported from New Fort Browder Road. One windowsill ($50) was reported damaged.

MARCH 29

Burglary/non-residence/forced third degree and larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) were reported from West Washington Street. Two Ryobi drills ($200), one solar hand lamp ($50), door to business ($200), and one car cleaning kit ($200) were reported stolen.

Assault/harassment and criminal mischief third degree were reported from Highway 431. Rear passenger side of vehicle ($500) was reported damaged.

An information report was filed from a victim’s residence.

Larceny/theft-firearms third degree ($500-less than $1,500) and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle were reported from Fairlane Drive. One Smith & Wesson handgun ($645) and one gun lock box ($45) were reported stolen.

MARCH 30

Public intoxication was reported from Highway 30 at Taylor Road.

Assault/harassment was reported from Edgewood Drive.

Forgery-circulating illegal paper money without authority was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One counterfeit $100 bill was recovered.

Criminal mischief third degree was reported from a victim’s residence. One mailbox ($200) was reported damaged.

A house fire was reported from Old Dale Road.

Obstructing court order was reported from East Barbour Street.

MARCH 31

Two counts of possession of marijuana second degree and failure to appear second degree were reported from Highway 431 at Paul Lee Parkway. Two grams of marijuana ($20) were recovered.