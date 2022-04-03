Police Reports

Arrests

MARCH 25

Donald Dwayne Anglin, 42, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with simple assault-domestic-coercion.

MARCH 27

Diante Teivon Vickers, 31, of Headland was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and carrying or possession of firearms.

Monica Danielle Graham, 34, of Dothan was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and carrying or possession of firearms.

Incident/offense reports

MARCH 22

Harassing communications was reported from North Eufaula Avenue.

MARCH 23

Burglary/non-residence/forced second degree and larceny/theft-from yards fourth degree (less than $500) were reported from a victim’s residence. One generator ($500) and lock to shed door ($25) were reported stolen.

MARCH 24

Theft of services fourth degree (up to $499) was reported from Highway 30. Braids ($180) were reported stolen.

Larceny/theft-other vehicle first degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. A 2017 Great Dane trailer ($30,000) was reported stolen.

Simple assault third degree and menacing were reported from a victim’s residence.

MARCH 26

Assault/harassment and menacing were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous first degree was reported from Dale Road. One steel chainsaw ($350), one grinder ($125), one battery grease gun ($350), one heavy duty socket wrench ($150), and one Echo chainsaw ($1,500) were reported stolen. Two steel chainsaws ($700) were recovered.

Simple assault-domestic-coercion third degree was reported from Cotton Hill Road.

Burglary/non-residence/forced third degree was reported from Able Drive. One camouflage canopy ($200) was reported stolen.

Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One Springfield .45 caliber handgun ($565) was reported stolen.

MARCH 28

Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana first degree were reported from Eufaula Avenue at Price Street. Marijuana ($500), five plastic bags containing marijuana residue ($50), and one SAR9 .9mm pistol ($430) were recovered.