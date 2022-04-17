Police Reports

Arrests

APRIL 7

Elijah Adams, 41, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with failure to appear.

Edward Barnette Peterson, 50, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with domestic violence third degree and resisting arrest.

APRIL 8

Mihaela Tinanau, 22, was arrested and charged with loitering.

Michael Ray Aderholt, 30, of Clayton was arrested and charged with two counts of failure to appear.

APRIL 9

Cameron Anaias Mathews, 19, of Tuscaloosa was arrested and charged with weapons-license required.

Tabitha Meshawe Gist, 47, of Atlanta, Ga., was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of marijuana.

Ronald J. Parsons, 39, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (alcohol).

APRIL 10

Bobby Jean Averitt, 51, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with failure to appear.

Incident/offense reports

APRIL 6

Larceny/theft-bicycle fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from Holly Drive. One 24-inch Black Road Master mountain bike ($100) was reported stolen.

APRIL 7

An information report was filed from Highland Avenue.

Criminal mischief second degree was reported from West Washington Street. Left side of vehicle ($1,500) was reported damaged.

Criminal mischief third degree was reported from State Docks Road. One vehicle ($500) was reported damaged.

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous second degree ($1,500-$2,500) was reported from Humminbird Lane. One blue and white 2004 Suzuki 750 and $2,000 in cash were reported stolen.

APRIL 8

Domestic violence third degree and resisting arrest were reported from Madison Street.

Failure to appear second degree was reported from Highway 30.

Criminal mischief-damage to private property second degree was reported from Mancuso Drive. Vehicle tires ($640) were reported damaged.

Burglary/non-residence/no force third degree and larceny/theft-from residence fourth degree (less than $500) were reported from Chattahoochee Drive. One Alabama driver’s license and one house key ($10) were reported stolen.

An information report was filed from Deerfield Drive.

APRIL 9

Driving under the influence (alcohol) was reported from South Randolph Avenue/Kent Drive.

Possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of marijuana second degree were reported from Highway 431.

Criminal mischief second degree was reported from Highway 30. Windows ($500) were reported damaged.

APRIL 10

Failure to appear first degree was reported from South Eufaula Avenue at Boundary Street.

Discharging firearm into unoccupied building, railroad, aircraft, automobile, truck, or watercraft was reported from McNab Street. Victim’s vehicle ($2,000) and victim’s residence ($2,000) were reported damaged.

Weapons-license required was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One Smith & Wesson SD9 VE, 9mm luger ($400) and one magazine with 12 rounds of 9mm ammunition ($50) were recovered.

APRIL 11

Assault/domestic violence third degree and criminal mischief second degree were reported from State Docks Road. One Onn 55 inch flat panel television ($400) and one brown wooden kitchen table ($150) were reported damaged.