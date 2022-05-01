Police Reports

Arrests

APRIL 20

Jeffrey David Bynum, 50, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with failure to appear.

APRIL 23

Terry Johnson, 31, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

APRIL 24

Terry Johnson, 31, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with larceny/theft-shoplifting (less than $500) and criminal trespassing.

Lachish Marie Grant, 30, of Eufaula was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Incident/offense reports

APRIL 20

Criminal mischief third degree was reported from State Docks Road. Two tires ($80) were reported damaged.

APRIL 21

Fraudulent use of credit/debit card was reported from multiple gas stations in Eufaula.

Aggravated assault-family-other weapon second degree was reported from Jackson Street.

APRIL 23

Found/recovered property was reported from Eufaula Avenue/State Docks Road. One iPhone 13 Pro ($1,000) was reported stolen and later recovered.

Public intoxication was reported from State Docks Road.

Homicide/murder/non-family/gun was reported from South Randolph Avenue.

APRIL 24

Simple assault-domestic-coercion third degree and larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) were reported from Kendall Street/College Hill. One iPhone 11 ($500) was reported stolen.

Larceny/theft-shoplifting fourth degree (less than $500) and criminal trespassing third degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue. One can of beer ($2.99) was reported stolen.

Open container-alcohol in vehicle and attempting to elude a police officer were reported from Fairlane Drive.

Auto theft first degree was reported from Highway 30. A 2011 red Chevrolet Aveo ($6,000) was reported stolen.

Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana first degree were reported from South Eufaula Avenue.

Larceny/theft-miscellaneous fourth degree (less than $500) was reported from South Eufaula Avenue. Miscellaneous food items ($12) and two packs of cigarettes ($16.50) were reported stolen.

Aggravated assault/non-family/gun first degree was reported from West Washington Street.