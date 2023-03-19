Eufaula High School senior Rachel Webb has been chosen to represent the state of Alabama, along with five other 4-H members, at the 2023 National 4-H Conference in April.

As the website states, the trip “is the pinnacle experience in 4-H Civic Engagement, providing the opportunity for young people to connect, learn, engage, lead, and impact their communities, nation, and world. At the conference, delegates will have the opportunity to participate in round table discussions and present to federal partner agencies along with the opportunity for delegates to engage with their U.S. Senators and Representatives.”

The event, made possible by the USDA and the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA), will consist of multiple sessions, Youth Career Fair exhibitions, live “cool job” panels, community service, special events and much more.

“The Barbour County 4-H Office was instructed to nominate only youth who are diligent workers because this trip is not a sightseeing tour but a working trip. We had no doubt in our choice to select Rachel Webb to represent Alabama Youth and 4-H in the finest way possible. Rachel has been involved in her local 4-H Organization for the last decade and has served as president for the last two years,” said Jill Wachs, 4-H Foundation Regional Extension agent in the Barbour County Office.