Rachel Webb named 4-H State Ambassador

Rachel Webb, a rising senior at Eufaula High School, has been named a 4-H (Alabama Cooperative Extension System) State Ambassador for 2022-2023. Webb recently attended a green coat ceremony at the Alabama 4-H Center in Columbiana.

“I am incredibly honored to have the opportunity to serve and represent my state and community as an Alabama 4-H State Ambassador this year! This past week, I finally got to meet all my new Ambassador family for the first time in person at the 4-H Center. What better way to celebrate my tenth year (and final year) as a 4-H’er?

“I am excited to continue to grow 4-H’s impact in my community and cannot wait to share all I do. Here is to a year of ‘Making the Best Better,’” she said.

4-H state ambassadors support the mission and vision of Alabama 4-H; support various local, county, regional and statewide programs and activities, including public presentations, leadership development opportunities and community service; assist with an innovative and high-profile Ambassador Community Service Project; and provide leadership for Midwinter Teen Leadership Retreat, Alabama 4-H State Competitive Events Day and other 4-H events as assigned.