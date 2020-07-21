Ready, Set, CELEBRATE!

Eufaula resident Mindy Mogren said one of her favorite things about being a Sign Gypsy franchisee owner is seeing the amazement of the little ones’ faces when they get up in the morning and see their sign for the first time. “I love being the ‘fairy’ that brings the magic to EVERYONE!
“After being introduced to Sign Gypsies while at a conference in New Orleans by a friend, I knew that I had to bring this business to Eufaula. And that is just what I did. In September of 2017, Sign Gypsies Eufaula was born! SG Eufaula was the 199th location to open,” said Mogren.
Sign Gypsies is the nation’s largest greeting company with over 500 locations in over 40 states, including the US territory of Guam and also in Canada. Sign Gypsies was started in a garage in McKinney, Texas by a stay at home mom with endless creativity. It started as a dream to spread joy, an aspiration to celebrate with communities, and a vision to grow into a business opportunity for others.
“I wanted to help people celebrate BIG and BOLD — add a pop of excitement to everyone’s celebrations,” Mogren commented. “I specialize in fully customizable yard sign rentals and can help you celebrate any event or celebration in a way that will catch everyone’s attention. My number one request is for birthday celebrations, but I can help celebrate anything. A few I have done in the past include birth announcements, anniversaries, gender reveals, baby showers, it’s a boy, it’s a girl, welcome home, thank yous, engagements, wedding receptions, retirements, will you marry me, over the hill, prom, homecoming, first day of school, making the team, sports, congratulations, open house, festivals, school events, and community events. If you can think of it....I can help you celebrate it!
“Being a Sign Gypsy owner for the past four years has simultaneously caused joy and a hectic lifestyle for me and my family. You can find me hauling Mason and Maddox, my two boys, all over Eufaula and the Wiregrass area spreading joy in customers’ yards! I cover the Eufaula, Clayton, Abbeville, Headland, Dothan and some surrounding areas. My husband and kids have gotten used to me being called ‘the sign lady’, or ‘Miss Gypsy’, even ‘the sign fairy’. Providing fun and festive signs for so many special occasions has been a dream come true.
“Confucius said ‘Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life.’ I am so fortunate to have chosen such a job in this little business of mine. I’ll never make a million dollars, but that’s not why I do it. I do it for the joy it brings me to get these wonderful pictures of the recipients with the greetings I set up…I do it to make things a little brighter in these difficult times…I do it because I get to put a little piece of my heart into every greeting I do. Thank you for making me part of your celebrations. I promise you’ll always get my very best effort every time you book with me! I don’t do it for the income—-I do it for the OUTCOME!
“Next month, I will start gearing up for my annual ‘Boo Gram’ campaign during which I will place ‘BOO candy grams’ in yards for $25 during the month of October. We have now adopted the two local assisted living facilities and will use all the money raised to arrange birthday greetings for the residents at no charge to them or the two facilities. This has been a huge success the past year and I have loved every minute of helping make these sweet residents birthday special!”
Mogren recently hired Jennifer Buntin, formerly of Eufaula, to run the Dothan area side of the business. “Sign Gypsies has grown so much in popularity that I had to recruit a friend to help me spread joy,” she said.
Sign Gypsies is located at 605 West Washington Street in Eufaula, in the old Dixon Lumber Company building. Mogren teamed up with her friend Tiffany Olds to fill out the large building. Olds has just moved her online business in with Sign Gypsies and renamed it “The Gypsy Wagon, Boutique and more” which specializes in custom made shirts for individuals and businesses, any custom vinyl a customer could possibly need, specialty gifts, new boutique adult and children’s clothing and even some consignment coming soon. “I am extremely excited for the merging of our two businesses into the same building,” noted Mogren.
“I am fully committed to spreading JOY and putting a smile on you and your loved ones face, Mogren commented. “My goal for Sign Gypsies is to continue spreading joy and celebrating our community for many years to come. Celebrate EVERYTHING!”
If you like a little bit of magic sprinkled across your front yard, call or text Mindy Mogren at 334-750-2025, or go by the shop where they are always glad to see a smiling face. On Facebook, visit their page at SignGypsies Eufaula and SignGypsies Dothan — SG Eufaula. “I look forward to having fun while delivering happiness to you! Ready, set, CELEBRATE!!”