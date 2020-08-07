Reeivice Girtman named principal of Eufaula High School

The Eufaula City School Board of Education met in a special called meeting on Thursday, Aug. 6, to name a new principal for the Eufaula High School and approve other personnel items before school starts in a few weeks.
“This is a rapid time of year; you have last minute resignations so you have to have last minute hires. The personnel report reflects that,” Eufaula City Schools Superintendent Joey Brannon commented. “It begins with some resignations that we’ve had and then some hires we’ve had.” The board approved the first items that were put before them with a unanimous vote.
“The next thing we have on the agenda is the hiring of the new principal for the Eufaula High School. We had a resignation and opened up interviews. We had several applicants and had some really good interviews. We are really excited to move forward,” Brannon said to board members. The board approved the hire with everyone in attendance voting yes. Brannon also sought approval for the contract for the newly hired EHS principal, to which the board again voted unanimously.
The applicant the received a unanimous vote of the boards to be the new principal of the Eufaula High School is Reeivice Girtman.
Before the board adjourned from the meeting, Brannon stated, “I want to welcome Mr. Girtman back to the Eufaula family. We are really fortunate that he became available to us at this time. He is a class act all the way through. I can’t wait to get started and get him here. He’s worked it out so that if he was approved that he could get here in a reasonably fast fashion.”
Girtman, a native of Dothan, has served as the Director of Elementary Curriculum and Instruction in Phenix City Schools since 2018. From 2015-2018, he was Liberty’s Legacy and Liberty Learning Foundation’s Executive Vice President of Business Development.
Girtman, who resides in Eufaula, previously served for fifteen years in Eufaula City Schools and worked in several capacities including teacher, coach, assistant principal and principal.
Girtman holds multiple degrees and certifications, all from Troy University where he lettered in football. He completed a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Human Resources and a minor in Educational Studies, a Master of Arts in Elementary Education and a Certification in Administration/Leadership. He also attended the Alabama Superintendents’ Academy at the University of Alabama in 2020.
“Wow! It’s great to be home! I am extremely excited and humbled by the opportunity afforded to me by Joey Brannan and the Eufaula City School Board,” Girtman stated. “I am very grateful to Randy Wilkes and the Phenix City School system for allowing me to serve the last two years. Eufaula has been our home for over 20 years. I feel a special sense of pride and ownership for my home and community. It is that sense of pride that draws me back. I can’t wait to reconnect with my former students and colleagues. I want to help move Eufaula forward!”
“Mr. Girtman has successfully led students, teachers and other staff members at the elementary, middle and high school levels. He understands and has what it takes to get our students ready for college and/or career,” Brannon stated. “During his time in Phenix City, Mr. Girtman’s efforts contributed to Phenix City Schools being named the most improved system in the state of Alabama on the 2019 State Report Card. He was also successful during his time at Eufaula Elementary School in working with teachers and students to raise student achievement. We are very happy to have Mr. Girtman back in Eufaula City Schools!”
Girtman and wife, Ann, have three children who all graduated from Eufaula High School.
His contract with the city schools will become effective Aug. 17.
Other personnel actions taken during the meeting include the resignation of Andrea Downie, Fifth Grade Teacher, Eufaula Elementary School, effective July 20;Margaret Clark, 202 Day Academic Coach, Admiral Moorer Middle School, effective July 17; Sean Clark, Principal, Eufaula High School, effective Aug.12; Flora Malone, Custodian, Eufaula Primary School, effective Aug. 5.
Employment for the following was approved: Mary Ann Panjic, Third Grade Teacher, Eufaula Elementary School, effective Aug. 7; Rhonda Ory, Fifth Grade Teacher, Eufaula Elementary School, effective Aug. 7; Elizabeth Wambles, Math Teacher, Admiral Moorer Middle School, effective Aug. 7; Paulette Robinson, Instructional Specialist #21119, Admiral Moorer Middle School, effective Aug. 18; LaPortia Pierce, Science Teacher, Eufaula High School, effective Aug. 7, Haley Hudson, Behavior Specialist, Central Office, effective Aug. 17; Shamikia Dennis, 6/Hour CNP Worker, Admiral Moorer Middle School, effective Aug. 7; Kristie Murrell, 6/Hour CNP Worker, Eufaula High School, effective Aug. 7; Tommy Turner, Custodian, Central Office, effective Aug. 7.
Approved as temporary, part time or other were Eugene Lassiter, Substitute Bus Driver, effective Aug. 7; Bethani Freeman, Extended Day, Eufaula Primary School, as needed, effective Aug. 7 through June 30, 2021; Benjamin Pearson, Extended Day, Eufaula Primary School, as needed, effective Aug. 7 through June 30, 2021; Suzanne Bangert, Extended Day, Eufaula Primary School, as needed, effective Aug. 7 through June 30, 2021; Shelby Anderson, Extended Day, Eufaula Primary School, as needed, effective Aug. 7 through June 30, 2021; Holly Munoz, Extended Day, Eufaula Primary School, as needed, effective Aug. 7 through June 30, 2021; Kristi Wiggins, Extended Day, Eufaula Primary School, as needed, effective Aug. 7 through June 30, 2021; Anna LaVorgna, Extended Day, Eufaula Primary School, as needed, effective Aug. 7 through June 30, 2021; Michele Jones, Extended Day, Eufaula Primary School, as needed, effective Aug. 7 through June 30, 2021; Paula Dunn, Extended Day, Eufaula Primary School, as needed, effective Aug. 7 through June 30, 2021;Rhonda Thomas, 21st Century Site Coordinator, Eufaula Primary School, effective 2020-2021 school year; Regina Robinson, 21st Century Lead Teacher, Eufaula Primary School, effective 2020-2021 school year; Carla Douglas-Randolph, 21st Century Teacher, Eufaula Primary School, effective 2020-2021 school year; Jessica Henderson, 21st Century Teacher, Eufaula Primary School, effective 2020-2021 school year; Melody Smith, 21st Century Teacher, Eufaula Primary School, effective 2020-2021 school year; Tameka Wright, 21st Century Teacher, Eufaula Primary School, effective 2020-2021 school year; Julie Bailey, 21st Century Nurse, Eufaula Primary School, effective 2020-2021 school year;
Supplements, effective for the 2020-2021 School Year, that were approved included: Robert Brown, Summer Camp, Eufaula High School; and Jerrell Jernigan, Summer Camp, Eufaula High School.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!