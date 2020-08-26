 Skip to main content
Remember When
Remember When

From the pages of the Eufaula Tribune:

60 Years Ago

Aug. 27, 1960– Albert Killian of Opelika is named the principal of Eufaula High School. Jack B. Powell of Chattahoochee, Florida is named the band director at EHS. Originally from Troy, Powell played in the band at Auburn University.

Aug. 29, 1960 – Frankie Garrison is named president of the Eufaula High School student council.

55 Years Ago

Aug. 27, 1965 – Citizens Bank of Eufaula opens on East Broad Street.

45 Years Ago

Aug. 29, 1975 -- Eufaula trounces Chavala 48-0 in its opener and Lakeside does likewise with a 28-0 victory over Tallapoosa Academy.

40 Years Ago

Aug. 29, 1980 – Lakeside opens its season with a 20-0 victory over Crenshaw, while Dothan nips Eufaula7-0 at Rip Hewes Stadium despite the Tigers having more total yards and first downs.

Cauthens perform at Chamber

