Remember When

July 25, 1955 – B.C. Cattlemen’s Association President Jimmy Clark (left) presents new member Eugene West with a membership card while Barbour County Agent Jess Walton(right) looks on.
July 21, 1960 – Eufaula softball team members include (from left) Lana Silverthorn of the Wildcats, Priscilla Gammage of the Dixie Devils, Gloria Jimmerson of the Little Rebs, and Betty Garrison of the Dixie Darlings.
July 25, 2960 – Sgt. First Class William L. Nolin of Eufaula receives the NCO of the Quarter trophy and $15 in cash from Brigadier General F.J. Kendall of Fort Harrison.
From the pages of the Eufaula Tribune:
65 Years AgoJuly 26, 1955 — Barbour County Circuit Court Judge George C. Wallace speaks to the Eufaula Lions Club.
60 Years Ago
July 19, 1960— The Barbour Chip Company, a locally owned business, opens in Eufaula.
50 Years AgoJuly 22, 1970 — Eufaula High School’s Ruth Satterwhite and Mike Griffith each earn academic scholarships to the University of Alabama.