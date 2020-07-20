Remember When
0 comments

Remember When

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

From the pages of the Eufaula Tribune:

65 Years AgoJuly 26, 1955 — Barbour County Circuit Court Judge George C. Wallace speaks to the Eufaula Lions Club.

60 Years Ago

July 19, 1960— The Barbour Chip Company, a locally owned business, opens in Eufaula.

50 Years AgoJuly 22, 1970 — Eufaula High School’s Ruth Satterwhite and Mike Griffith each earn academic scholarships to the University of Alabama.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Masks in Eufaula not mandatory, yet

  • Updated

MONTGOMERY — More Alabama cities are implementing, or considering, a requirement to wear face masks in public places to curb the spread of the…

Spence, Mrs. Gwen
Obituaries

Spence, Mrs. Gwen

  • Updated

Mrs. Gwen Spence, 74, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at her residence. Funeral services were held Monday, July 13, 2020, at …

Watch Now: Related Video

Cauthens perform at Chamber

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News