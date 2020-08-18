Remember When

From the pages of the Eufaula Tribune:
55 Years Ago
Aug. 17, 1965– The Lake Eufaula Ski Club is formed with W.J. Helms as its first president.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 22, 1970 – Laura Parr of Clayton is crowned Barbour County Farm Bureau Queen.
40 Years Ago
Aug. 9, 1980 – Tina Floyd of Columbus, Georgia is crowned Miss Lake Eufaula while Pat Barnes of Shorterville is the runner-up.
Aug. 12, 1980 – John Shoemaker of Childersburg is named both the principal of Lakeside’s Lower School and a coach for the Chiefs.
