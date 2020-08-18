You have permission to edit this article.
Remember When
Aug. 16, 1960 – City Recreation softball champion Wildcats include (front row, from left) captain Tully Jimmerson, Yvonne McKinney, Betty Jo Pollock, (back row) Delia Foy, Jo Anne Dasinger, Betty Ann Morris, Cavella Stafford, co-captain Lana Silverthorn, and Jane Little. Not pictured were Cheryl Dunn, Genie Fain, Gail Hines and Shirley Lynch.

 Tribune file photo

From the pages of the Eufaula Tribune:

55 Years Ago

Aug. 17, 1965– The Lake Eufaula Ski Club is formed with W.J. Helms as its first president.

50 Years Ago

Aug. 22, 1970 – Laura Parr of Clayton is crowned Barbour County Farm Bureau Queen.

40 Years Ago

Aug. 9, 1980 – Tina Floyd of Columbus, Georgia is crowned Miss Lake Eufaula while Pat Barnes of Shorterville is the runner-up.

Aug. 12, 1980 – John Shoemaker of Childersburg is named both the principal of Lakeside’s Lower School and a coach for the Chiefs.

