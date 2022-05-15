Eufaula City Schools and the Eufaula Education Association will host a Retirement Tea in honor of Vickie Barnette, Toni Caesar, Jennifer Clark, Kim Harris, Cindy Klages, Terry Lane, Deborah McLain, Michele (Shelly) Morris, Beverly Nolin, Melissa Orr, Jimmy Priest, Patsy Trammell and Leigh Ann Waters.

The tea will be on Tuesday, May 24, from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Eufaula Barbour County Chamber of Commerce, 333 E. Broad St., Eufaula. The program/presentation of gifts will be at 4:30 p.m.