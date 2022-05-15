 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Retirement Tea

  • 0

Eufaula City Schools and the Eufaula Education Association will host a Retirement Tea in honor of Vickie Barnette, Toni Caesar, Jennifer Clark, Kim Harris, Cindy Klages, Terry Lane, Deborah McLain, Michele (Shelly) Morris, Beverly Nolin, Melissa Orr, Jimmy Priest, Patsy Trammell and Leigh Ann Waters.

The tea will be on Tuesday, May 24, from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Eufaula Barbour County Chamber of Commerce, 333 E. Broad St., Eufaula. The program/presentation of gifts will be at 4:30 p.m.

Clark, Lane and Orr are unable to attend the tea.

- Special to the Tribune

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Butterfield earns CWI credentials

Butterfield earns CWI credentials

Wallace Community College-Dothan (WCCD) welding instructor Corey Butterfield was recently awarded his Certified Welding Inspector (CWI) creden…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert