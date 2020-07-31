RNs and Salespersons are most sought-after employees

Registered Nurses and Retail Salespersons Are the Most Sought-After Employees According to HWOL (Help Wanted Online) Data
Forty-eight Percent of Job Ads with Salaries Above $35K
MONTGOMERY - Data collected and analyzed by the Alabama Department of Labor’s Labor Market Information (LMI) Division shows that the most online wanted ads were for registered nurses, retail salespersons, and heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers with 6,050 ads placed for those occupations in June.
Total ads are up 8.2% over the month.
The HWOL data is compiled from all online job postings in the state, including those posted on the state’s free online jobs database, www.alabamaworks.alabama.gov, and other sources; such as traditional job boards, corporate boards, and social media sites.
Registered nurses earn a mean wage of $29.58 per hour, retail salespersons earn a mean wage of $13.31 per hour, and heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers earn a mean wage of $21.54 per hour.
Sixteen percent of job ads have salaries in the $50-75,000 range; 14% have salaries of $75,000 and above; 18% have salaries in the $35-49,000 range; and 52% have salaries of $35,000 or under.
The top three employers posting ads in June were: Walmart / Sam’s (430), Dollar General (399), and UAB Medicine (356). These were followed by Lowe’s (343), Hibbett Sports (312), University of Alabama at Birmingham (303), Encompass Home Health (295), Inspire Brands (286), University of South Alabama (261), and St. Vincent Health System (255) to round out the top 10 employers with the most online ads.
The welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers occupations are the focus of this month’s in-depth analysis by the LMI division. The specialized skills employers are looking for in these occupations are: welding, MIG and TIG welding, repair skills, welding equipment skills, hand tools skills, grinders, and machinery. Seventy-five percent of these occupations earn more than $29,000 yearly, with a median annual salary of $32,425.
“We’d like to encourage anyone who needs a job, or wants a different job, to come into one of our Career Centers for assistance,” said Washington. “Our trained staff can assist you in obtaining the career you want.”
A listing of Career Centers can be found at www.labor.alabama.gov.
