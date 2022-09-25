Safety measures introduced at school sporting events

In a letter to parents and supporters, Patrick J. Brannan, the superintendent of Eufaula City Schools, announced that the school system is instituting safety measures at school sporting events.

Citing recent events in Eufaula and across the country, Brannen wrote that all school systems “must pause and reconsider how we keep students, parents and community members safe during school-sponsored activities.”

He said that, effective immediately, Eufaula City Schools would be implementing procedures at all home-game sporting events to “improve safety and ensure sportsmanship is at the forefront of each athletic competition.”

These include:

To enter Eufaula City Schools athletic events, every person under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 19 or be a Eufaula High School student. The adult is responsible for the person under 16 throughout the entire athletic event. Parents may no longer drop off their children under 16 that are not Eufaula High School students.

All individuals not accompanied by an adult aged 19 or older must have a valid photo ID indicating they are 16 years or older or a Eufaula High School-issued ID.

No outside food or drink may be brought into the stadium or gym.

The public may not enter the playing field or court before, during or after a competition.

Any bags brought into the stadium or gym must be clear/transparent.

Metal detection devices will be used at the gates.

Visitor supporter parking will be at the Eufaula Community Center at 750 Lake Drive for football games. Home team supporter parking will be in front of Eufaula High School. Signs indicating this new parking arrangement will be visible.

As always, no one should loiter in the parking lots, and no one should stand and gather in the walkways (between the concession stand and bleachers) during a game.

Brannan urged the community to help with these new procedures by arriving early to the athletic venue before games. Lines may move more slowly through the gates, he said, until fans become accustomed to the changes.

He pointed out that Eufaula City Schools works closely with the Eufaula Police Department and that officers are on duty at events, along with school system employees. Citizens should always talk to an officer or employee “if you see something that makes you feel unsafe.”

“Working together,” Brannan wrote, “we will have an environment where we will all feel safe and can enjoy cheering on our teams. Go Tigers and Admirals!”