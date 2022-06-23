Sam Miller shares about his experience at Boys State

Note: This is a message from rising Eufaula High School senior, Sam Miller, who attended Boys State and is the newly elected state FFA vice president. Sam's parents are Joel and Dee Miller.

It was an honor to be selected to go to Boys State. Before it started, I really had no idea what I was getting myself into, but it turned out to be a valuable and impactful experience. I was able to make so many friends and campaign for Lt. Governor, and while I didn’t make it, just the running for office taught me a lot of valuable experiences.

The first half of Boys State was the hardest. It was a lot of campaigning for office, and we got to learn all about the campaign process. The second half of the week was a lot of writing and passing bills since I was on the state senate. And throughout the entire week, we had many guest speakers, ranging from congressmen to mayors to even a candidate for U.S Senate. And while the political part of the camp was fun and interesting, it was the friends and connections I made along the way that are the most meaningful to me. I'd just like to thank my teachers for nominating me to be a part of that amazing experience.

In running for state FFA office, I had to go through a two-day process of interviews with a committee of judges, at a state convention for FFA. It was a really special convention, since it was the first in-person Alabama FFA state convention since before the pandemic, and it was my first ever state convention. The entire experience was extremely valuable in letting me experience all of these general sessions, and going through a tough but life-changing interview process. Looking back on my convention experience, finally being able to attend a state convention in person has grown my skills as a leader and as a member of the FFA organization.