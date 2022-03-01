Scott Woodruff Heart Transplant Tournament slated for March 26

The Scott Woodruff Heart Transplant Tournament will be March 26 at Lakepoint State Park and begins at daylight.

The entry fee will be $150 per boat. The fee will be $175 on the day of registration.

Big Bass Pot is $20 per angler and is voluntary; 100% pay back and 60/40% split for two biggest fish.

Registration will be Friday, March 25, at Lakepoint Marina Store & Grill from 4-7 p.m. CST. People can register online at www.alclassic.com and click on the Scott Woodruff registration link. Boat numbers assigned upon paid entry fee.

Call Capt. Sam Williams at 334-355-5057 with any questions.

This annual event is to support Scott Woodruff’s post-op expenses for travel to Emory in Atlanta twice a week and the post-op meds. These funds raised are distributed by the National Transplant Foundation in Memphis, Tenn. Your entry fee is a tax deductible donation. Ask for a donation receipt at the tournament.