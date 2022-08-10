Sheryl Boldt: How we can pray for our children this school year

We desire to pray for our children and grandchildren to have a great school year.

We want to pray for them to excel academically and push through the pesky roadblocks that have held them back. For God to help them make friends – good friends, who will enrich their lives.

And the increasingly disturbing headlines make us want to cry out from the depth of our souls, “Lord, keep a hedge of protection over the children and school administrators!”

The Bible is filled with verses that make beautiful prayers for our children. If we personalize and pray specific verses relevant to our family’s needs, we will gain tremendous peace. Take Psalm 119:105 (ESV) for example. “Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path.” This verse can help us control our thoughts, make wise decisions, and live honorably.

We can also pray Psalm 119:105 for our children and grandchildren: “Father, I pray that today, Your Word will be a lamp to (children’s names) feet and a light to their path. When they’re not sure what to do in any situation, let the verses they’ve memorized guide them.”

If our children are struggling academically or socially, perhaps Philippians 4:13 (AMPC) would be an appropriate verse to pray for them. “I have strength for all things in Christ Who empowers me [I am ready for anything and equal to anything through Him Who infuses inner strength into me; I am self-sufficient in Christ’s sufficiency].”

Our prayer might sound something like this, “Heavenly Father, I ask that (children’s names) will know that they can do all things in You Who empowers them. Please assure them that they are ready for – and equal to – anything through You Who infuses inner strength into them.”

Psalm 91 is a wonderful passage to read and meditate on when we feel concerned for our children’s safety. It provides several prayer points, such as verse 11: “For he will command his angels concerning you to guard you in all your ways.” This leads to “Lord God, Your Word says that You will command Your angels to guard my children. Thank You, Father, for looking after them.”

Personalizing Scripture transforms a Bible verse into a beautiful declaration between God and us. It helps us recognize more clearly who we are in Him: Christ-followers who are …

… moms, dads and grandparents – totally dependent on a powerful God.

Sheryl H. Boldt is the author of the blog, www.TodayCanBeDifferent.net. Connect with her at SherylHBoldt@gmail.com.