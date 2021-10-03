Sheryl Boldt: When someone we love has cancer

When someone we love has cancer

Years ago, my mother made plans to visit. The week before she was due to arrive, she phoned to say she wasn’t able to make the trip. She was experiencing a lot of physical pain, likely from arthritis.

Two weeks later, the phone rang.

Mom had cancer. Doctors gave her only a few short months to live. As the seriousness of her illness sunk in, I grappled with the thought of losing one of my most very favorite people.

Today, as I wrote this column, I received a text from a dear friend. “The doctor called me this morning. I have uterine cancer.” Tears sprung to my eyes.

How do we hold on to our faith when someone we care about has cancer? When our parent, spouse, child or friend only has months to live, our faith takes a beating. We might wonder if God is willing to heal our loved one. Or if He’s able to sustain us as we watch their illness progress.

When doubt messes with our faith, do we cry out to God (like the dad with his sick child in Mark 9:24, ESV), “I believe; help my unbelief!”? Or perhaps we respond more like, “Lord, help me be okay, even when it isn’t okay.”