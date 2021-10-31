Sheryl Boldt: When your choices scare you

Do your choices scare you? Do they scare the people who care about you?

It’s apparent to you, and to everyone who knows you well, that you can’t get off the self-sabotaging cycle. Worse still, your behavior tarnishes your witness as a Christ-follower.

You’ve tried. You’ve prayed. You’ve white-knuckled long enough. Maybe it’s time to join (or start) an accountability group.

The sobering truth is that your life isn’t only about you. Other people depend on you. At work, home or in your community, you have a purpose. Some may even be looking to you as a model for how to live.

Have you wondered what people say about you when your name comes up in conversation?

In 1 Thessalonians 1:8b (AMPC), Paul spoke these words to the Thessalonians: “Everywhere the report has gone forth of your faith in God [of your leaning of your whole personality on Him].”

Wouldn’t you love to be known for your faith in God?

But if conversations about you are filled with concern rather than admiration, something needs to change. What can you do to help yourself make better choices? Choices you can feel good about. Choices those who care about you can feel good about.