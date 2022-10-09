Sheryl H. Boldt: A great way to show appreciation for our pastors

Would your church survive without your pastor? How would it change your community if your pastor were no longer there? What kind of impact do they have on your family? On you?

One of the best ways we can show our pastors we appreciate them is to tell them we’re praying for them – and then actually do it. Often.

Our pastors need our prayers. Like us, they need discernment regarding their families, encouragement when they feel emotionally beaten up, and wisdom in their finances. Sometimes they need an outright financial breakthrough.

And ministers often feel lonely.

They long for close friends with whom they can honestly share their struggles without risking their credibility as a spiritual leader. We can pray God will send them an encourager, like Barnabus was to the apostle Paul (Acts 9:27).

Let’s also pray our pastors will never forget how much God loves them and will experience God’s love, grace and mercy on a daily basis. With everything going on at home, in their church and in their community, ask God to give them faith to trust their powerful, wise and loving heavenly Father with all of it.

We can pray that our spiritual leaders will love God with everything they’ve got. Jesus said ‘“love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength’” (Mark 12:30 ESV).

And while we’re praying, let’s ask God to help them to know and understand God’s Word and “be filled with the knowledge of [God’s] will in all spiritual wisdom and understanding” Colossians 1:9 (ESV).

As our pastors grow in their love for God and in their understanding of His Word, they’ll be better equipped to receive the direction and discernment they need to counsel married couples and single parents, comfort the grieving and advise those in difficult circumstances.

The enemy would love to trip up our pastors. Let’s intercede for them to hold on to the Words of Christ, the very Word of God that has kept their faith strong. Then they can stand against wickedness and not lose sight of what’s important. If they cling to God’s Word, they’ll never compromise their convictions or water down the message in order to increase church attendance.

Our pastors are an intricate part of our communities and our own lives. As our leaders, they carry a huge spiritual weight. Consider how much greater this weight would be if we didn’t intercede for them.

Let’s pray for our pastors. Often.