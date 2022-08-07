Sheryl H. Boldt: A simple way to meditate on Bible verses

I was one busy and exhausted mama. Three children under 4 and another on the way consumed my days and sapped my energy. Worse, the depression I’d battled since I was a teenager made even the simplest parts of life seem overwhelming. I cried almost every day.

I prayed for God to help me hold it together.

One day, a friend shared Philippians 4:8 (ESV) with me. “Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things.” She emphasized the last phrase: “think about these things.”

I nodded, faking understanding. I wish I’d been honest and asked her to teach me how to “think about these things.” How could I think about true, honorable and lovely things when most of my thoughts were consumed with how to make it through another day?

I tried meditating on God’s Word, but my thoughts would race, and all the words would run together. And chasing three small kids with that ever-growing belly of mine didn’t leave me with much spare time. Thankfully, I finally developed a method that worked.

Each morning, when I read my Bible and came across a verse that was relevant to my needs, I wrote it on an index card. Because I had trouble focusing on long sentences, I focused on one small segment at a time.

Using Philippians 4:8 as an example, I wouldn’t try to ponder the entire verse at once. Rather, whenever I could grab a minute, I’d think and pray about a few words at a time, such as, “Finally, brothers, whatever is true.” I’d ask the Holy Spirit for insight by praying something like, “Lord, teach me Your truths and how to recognize when the enemy is lying to me.”

Then I’d pause to allow God to speak to my heart.

An hour or two later, or whenever my thoughts would head in a negative direction, I’d think about the phrase again or move to the next small segment, allowing the verse to continue to reorient or shape my thinking. Learning to make my thoughts line up with God’s Word has been one of the most transformative things I’ve done in my Christian walk.

Do you think this might work for you?

Try it for a couple of weeks and watch how God uses His Word to transform your thoughts – one small segment at a time.