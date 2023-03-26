The night before Jesus was crucified, He knew every detail of what was coming: the unwarranted arrest, the obnoxious mocking, the flesh-ripping scourging and the appallingly inhumane crucifixion. Even more horrifying, Jesus knew He was taking on the sins of the entire world.

Your sins. My sins.

This explains why Jesus was “struck with terror” (Mark 14:33, AMPC) that night. And why “He fell on the ground and kept praying that if it were possible the [fatal] hour might pass from Him” (verse 35).

Thankfully, mercifully, the Son of God ended His prayer by saying, “yet not what I will, but what You [will]” (verse 36).

If Jesus hadn’t ended His prayer this way, I’d be living even more self-centeredly than I am. And I probably would’ve died from an eating disorder or by suicide — and spent eternity in hell.

I came to understand that if Jesus hadn’t freely given His life, putting our needs ahead of His, we would never experience God’s amazing grace.

Yet, throughout the ages, people have continued to rebel against God. Why did He allow His Son to suffer something so humiliating and so horrifying for an undeserving people? He’s God. He doesn’t have to do anything He doesn’t want to do.

Consider also how God the Father loves His Son. As a parent, I’d give my life for my children, but I wouldn’t give a single one of my children’s lives for someone else. Especially for someone who constantly rebelled against me. Certainly not for a world that continuously mocks me.

What kept God from reneging? Our heavenly Father received no personal benefit from allowing His Son to die for our sins — except to satisfy His love for you and me.

What an extraordinary demonstration of mercy.

If God’s love for us had not exceeded the disrespectful way we treat Him, we’d be forever separated from Him and His love for us. We’d spend eternity (time without end) in hell, with no chance of ever seeing heaven. Jesus’ death and resurrection did for us what we could never do on our own.

Our Savior’s unswerving desire to set us (you) free from Satan’s control surpassed His feelings of terror that night. He chose to suffer untold degradation and unimaginable pain to take the punishment for our sins.

Jesus gave His life because He loves us. He loves you, your children and everyone you care about … this much.

Let’s never EVER forget this.