Sheryl H. Boldt: Can we experience peace during tough times?

What is your greatest desire?

Could glorifying God, even in the midst of your trial, grow to be your deepest longing?

What if we asked God to increase our desire to glorify Him so much that we began to love doing it – including when life is hard? And what if we prayed to find ways to let our light (our life as a Christ-follower) so shine in our communities, churches and homes that others will want to do the same?

Read Matthew 5:14-16 (ESV): “You are the light of the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hidden. Nor do people light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a stand, and it gives light to all in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven.”

Imagine if we lived in a way that reflects our thankfulness for all God has done for us even when life is hard – and then taught our children (or grandchildren) to do the same.

Consider how applying this week’s Bible passage could change the way our children respond to their own challenges.

During these next two months as we honor moms and dads, let’s see how this might change the way we parent. We can begin by modeling and discussing with our children how glorifying God can change our perspective regarding our circumstances.

For those who don’t have children, ask God how you can model glorifying Him to the children within your sphere of influence. No telling the powerful impact doing this will have on them.

What if, starting today, we set the example by praising God for our job (even if we’re not crazy about our current job situation)? Or by trusting God while adjusting our ever-tightening budget? Consider the impression it would make on our children (and our community) if we held to our faith as we tearfully sat next to our child’s hospital bed watching them sleep between chemo treatments.

Perhaps, as an added bonus, as we begin to express God’s worthiness throughout our day, others outside our family who are observing our behavior, would see the church in a different light.

Glorifying God during tough times may seem hard – maybe even without noticeable effect – at first. But try it for one full day. Then consider doing it again the next day.

It is my prayer that while you do this, you’ll experience unshakable peace as you sense your heavenly Father’s presence … in the very midst of your struggles and trials.

Sheryl H. Boldt is the author of the blog, www.TodayCanBeDifferent.net.