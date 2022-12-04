Sheryl H. Boldt: Changing our reckless behavior

Do you drive as fast as you think you can get away with – even though your reckless driving could endanger yourself and others?

When you’re pulled over, do you lie and pretend you didn’t know what the speed limit was? And later, when you tell others about the experience, do you give an honest account of what happened, or do you play the victim and describe how unfair the officer was?

Are you confident that the rules of the road are for your safety, or do you think the laws are a nuisance, keeping you from getting where you want to go? Surely your unique circumstances and above-average skills exempt you from the rules.

“I’m running late, so I’ve got to go a little faster.”

“My drinking doesn’t affect my driving.”

“I can text and drive.”

I find myself most tempted to exceed the posted speed limit when other drivers are speeding. I get caught up in their choices and foolishly try to keep up with them.

Until I see a police car.

Suddenly, my motivation changes. Suddenly, I start wising up and shying away from my foolish conduct. Suddenly, I turn back into a faithful law abider.

The way we drive often reflects the way we live and think. Off the road, we sometimes push the envelope, embellish the truth, disregard the validity of rules, rationalize our choices, or follow the wrong crowd.

Reckless behavior goes beyond our driving habits. It can also include excessive use of alcohol, gossiping and sex outside of marriage.

Consider Proverbs 14:16 (ESV): “One who is wise is cautious and turns away from evil, but a fool is reckless and careless.”

Why do we risk everything with our irresponsible behavior? Isn’t our life, the safety of others, the health of our relationships, our integrity, and most of all, our Christian witness, worth protecting?

If you don’t think you have a problem with out-of-control behavior, perhaps you need to ask a respected person who knows you well what he or she thinks about your choices. Or consider jotting down some of the bad stuff that has happened to you (especially the recurring incidents) in the last year or two. Journal about what led up to those relationship conflicts, job problems or integrity issues. Then talk to someone you trust about your experiences.

If your reckless driving reflects the way you live, what would it take to steer you toward wisdom? Slowing down and following “the Manual” – for your driving and your choices – would be a good place to start.