During my high school years, I thought I’d automatically go to heaven because of my religious affiliation. I didn’t fully understand how the gospel message applied to me.

As a freshman in college, I met people who became some of my best friends. They invited me to attend campus prayer meetings with them. I loved what I heard, but I still didn’t get it.

It wasn’t until several years later, as a new mom living in married student housing, that I finally got it.

My breakthrough happened one morning as I leaned over to wipe breakfast crumbs from our small table. Memories of conversations and sermons drifted through my head. I stopped cleaning for a moment and straightened up. “Oh! That’s what that means!”

At last, I understood the significance of Jesus’ death and resurrection … for me.

As I continued to clean (which my husband thought was a miracle in itself), the Scriptures I’d heard for years now made sense. I didn’t understand then what was happening, but now I realize the Holy Spirit was helping me comprehend what had been eluding me all those years.

One verse I recalled was John 3:16 (ESV): “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.”

Until that morning, I had taken the whole “Jesus’ death thing” for granted. Although I knew He died on the cross, I never understood why. Finally, I knew.

He did it because He loved me.

My heart filled with gratitude as I realized the extent to which my Savior was willing to sacrifice so I could live with Him forever in heaven. (I’ll go into more detail about this point next week.)

That moment began of my journey of falling completely and joyously in love with God. I couldn’t wait to get to know this God more — this God Who loved me so much that He gave His only Son for me.

What about you? If you’ve never gone from knowing that Jesus was crucified to understanding why He was crucified, please email me. I’d love to have that conversation with you.