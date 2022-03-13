Sheryl H. Boldt: Do you want more from your quiet time?

I remember my favorite Valentine’s Day. Not because of the red tulips and the box of candy Bert bought, but because of the hugs he gave me.

His hugs were extra special – lingering hugs – as if he wasn’t in a hurry to let me go. I could tell Bert enjoyed being with me. Since then, we’ve often planned times together, away from distractions and outside demands. And we’ve made more favorite days.

Despite their demanding schedules, couples, families and good friends make the effort to get together. Eagerly. Regularly. Purposely.

What if we had this same attitude about the time we spend with God?

As I read the New Testament, I notice that even on days when people were clamoring to be with Him, Jesus constantly sought time to spend with His Father. “But he would withdraw to desolate places and pray” (Luke 5:16 ESV).

Why would Jesus, the Son of God, seek time with His Father? So He could check it off His to-do list? Or because He was fully aware of (and fully valued) His Father’s love for Him?

Similarly, how would it change our own quiet time (the time we set aside to spend with God) if we were fully aware and fully valued how much our heavenly Father loves us? Wouldn’t we naturally want to spend regular time with Him – Someone who loves us perfectly, even when and especially when – we’re anything but perfect?

If we were to know, grasp and truly experience the love of our Father, wouldn’t this cause us to want to linger in His presence? Wouldn’t it change our perspective on quiet times altogether?

What if, during Lent (the 40 days leading up to Easter), we did whatever necessary to minimize life’s distractions (even if just for short bits of time) so we could visit with God? Eagerly. Regularly. Purposely.

Then we needn’t be surprised when we have lots of favorite days as we’re awed by the greatest Love of all.

Sheryl H. Boldt is the author of the blog, www.TodayCanBeDifferent.net. Connect with her at SherylHBoldt@gmail.com.