Sheryl H. Boldt: Does God seem far, far away?

The rain pounded my windshield. Suddenly, my car hydroplaned and skidded off the road into the swelling pond. Water swirled around my ankles, then my knees, then my waist as my heart pounded in my chest.

I struggled hopelessly with the windows. I pounded on the glass, but nothing happened. The water covered my mouth, then my nose. I needed air. Only minutes before, I’d taken breathing for granted. Now it was all I could think about. I had to have air — quickly — or I was going to die.

I bolted awake with a gasp. As I struggled to catch my breath, I knew … I’d never again take air for granted.

Keep my dream in mind as you read this week’s powerful verse: “Then you will seek Me, inquire for, and require Me [as a vital necessity] and find Me when you search for Me with all your heart” (Jeremiah 29:13 AMPC).

What would happen if we did this? If we sought God, asked Him for counsel and direction, and realized our total dependence on Him – as much as we need air?

Whether we feel as though God is a million miles away or we feel confident of His presence, wouldn’t pursuing Him with this kind of humility and dependence deepen our relationship with Him?