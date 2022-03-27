Sheryl H. Boldt: Does your past hinder your future?

Our lives are made up of heartbreaking sorrows, painful regrets and, hopefully, delightful successes. Each event has influenced our character and the goals we set for ourselves.

If we’re not careful, we could unintentionally allow our past to keep us from experiencing God’s direction for our future.

The anguish we experience for our bad choices after losing someone (whether through death, abandonment, divorce or betrayal), can cause us to feel broken or bitter, unable to move forward. Distress from poor choices at our jobs or as a community leader can cause us to doubt we’ll ever make right ones again, furthering our conviction that we’ll always be a loser.

On the other hand, the confidence we gain from our successes can cause us to become overly confident and trust in our own abilities and plans, rather than relying on God’s power and direction.

Each reaction can hinder us from seeking God’s future will.

When we allow God to heal our damaged hearts, however, we’re able to leave our doubts and insecurities behind. If we’ve experienced success (though we praise God for it), we must ask God to help us let go of any self-reliance and egotistical pride that could keep us from moving toward into the next chapter He has for us.

Read this week’s verses out loud, as if you, yourself, wrote them.

“One thing I do: forgetting what lies behind and straining forward to what lies ahead, I press on toward the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 3:13-14 ESV).

What are your future goals? If you seek healing and restoration, your goal (and prayer) may simply be to make it to another day (I pray you will, too). If you’ve experienced much success, your goal may be to succeed again at what you do best.

But, what if we asked God what His goal is for us today?

And asked Him to help us leave the past behind (in the way that is relevant to this message) to obtain the prize of God’s specific calling in this season of our life?

And finally, before we leave God’s Throne Room of Grace, let’s ask for perseverance to press on (and keep pressing on in His strength) toward that goal.

Sheryl H. Boldt is the author of the blog, www.TodayCanBeDifferent.net. Connect with her at SherylHBoldt@gmail.com.