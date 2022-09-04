Sheryl H. Boldt: God knows the real us

How does it make you feel that God knows everything you do and think? Everything.

Depending on how you’re behaving, you’ll either be relieved or terrified to read Psalm 139:2 (ESV): “You know when I sit down and when I rise up; you discern my thoughts from afar.”

Yet David, the psalmist, wasn’t satisfied that God knew his behavior and thoughts. He asked Him to go deeper – not to discover something God didn’t already know was there, but to reveal it to David. He prayed, “Search me, O God, and know my heart!” (v. 23).

Would you be willing to let God search and know your heart? And then reveal it to you?

Be assured that whatever God sees in our hearts, it doesn’t change how He feels about us. Even when He sees us at our worst moments, despite our shame and embarrassment, our heavenly Father loves us.

What would become of us if, during our seasons of moral decline, God stopped loving us and decided we weren’t worth His time and attention?

God knows everything about us – much more than we know about ourselves. He knows what makes us tick and what drives us to do the things we do. He sees right through our denial and the games we play. Almighty God knows the dad, mom, wife, sister, brother, friend, employer, employee we’d rather be. As a good and loving Father, He’ll do whatever it takes to get us to our desired place as we serve Him in our different roles.

Let’s meditate on this week’s verses throughout the day, every day for one full week. And at the end of each day, genuinely pray the meaning of the verses to say something like:

Heavenly Father, I’m thankful that You care about everything I do and think each day. Search me and know my heart, because sometimes I can become deceived about life, love and even about You and Your direction for me. Show me whenever I head in the wrong direction in my behavior and with my thoughts. Guide me back to You and Your ways. Amen.

Then perhaps, rather than being apprehensive about God’s watchful eye on us, we’ll rejoice that He knows our every move and thought.