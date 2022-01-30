Sheryl H. Boldt: Growing spiritually at red lights

How do you handle disappointments? Especially the life-is-unfair ones?

In the past when I suffered these kinds of setbacks, I made matters worse by returning to an eating disorder or other addictive and destructive behaviors. It became so bad that television, “Reader’s Digest,” even spending time with close friends couldn’t calm the knots in my stomach. The only time I experienced relief was when I read my Bible and meditated on God’s Word.

The beginning of Colossians 3:16 (ESV) says, “Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly.”

I’m convinced that had it not been for the direction, strength, joy and peace God’s Word provided, I wouldn’t be sitting at my laptop today. Instead, I’d likely still be in a mental health facility – or may have committed suicide.

I have a high appreciation for the benefits of meditating on Scripture. Therefore, it’s natural for me to want to encourage you to love God’s Word, too. It’s my prayer that the Word of God will dwell in you richly.

The good news is that it’s easy to do. And it doesn’t require large chunks of time.