Sheryl H. Boldt: How much does God love you?

The line was long but moving steadily. We were all dressed the same, in long white robes.

As I neared the front of the line to heaven, I could see Jesus’ face beam as He greeted each newcomer – until He saw me. His countenance changed from an expression of loving delight to a well-I-guess-since-you’re-here-you-might-as-well-come-in kind of look.

Each time I envisioned the day I’d enter heaven, the above scene played through my mind. I didn’t doubt my salvation; I just couldn’t imagine that Jesus would be happy to see me personally. I felt unlovable (even by God). I suspect these feelings played into many of the destructive choices I made during that time.

As the years passed, I prayed and read my Bible more. The more time I spend with my Savior, the more I understand how hugely He loves me. His love – for me – is far beyond my comprehension. I’m forever thankful that God, despite all my sinful deeds, does, indeed, love me.

Now I imagine Him on that future day not only beaming, but enveloping me in His warm embrace.

But not always.

Whenever I experience rejection from others and feel as if I don’t matter, or when I don’t feel as if I deserve God’s love (for any reason), I need to recall, once more, the unconditional nature of His love … for me.

What about you?

If you can relate, even in a small way, consider asking God this week to help you know how much He loves you – especially when you feel unlovable.

Imagine what understanding how much God loves you will do for you. How realizing (and experiencing) God’s love for you would change the way you think about yourself. How experiencing Almighty God’s love would confirm that you indeed matter.

Is it even possible to comprehend the “breadth and length and height and depth” of such a love (Ephesians 3:18 ESV)? Can you think of a more delightful pursuit?

I can’t close this week’s column without mentioning John 3:16 (ESV): “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.”

This, my friend, is how much God loves … you.

Sheryl H. Boldt is the author of the blog, www.TodayCanBeDifferent.net. Connect with her at SherylHBoldt@gmail.com.