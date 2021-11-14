Sheryl H. Boldt: How to start an accountability group

Do you worry too much? Or have trouble controlling your temper? Do you struggle with an addiction?

Or maybe you’re frustrated because you consistently procrastinate, can’t stick to an exercise or diet plan or fail to have a regular quiet time.

If you struggle to obey Hebrews 12:1b (ESV): “Lay aside every weight, and sin which clings so closely, and let us run with endurance the race that is set before us,” you’re not alone. You probably encounter people every day who also fight discouragement and the inability to lay aside their clingy sin.

What would happen if you and others who share similar struggles met regularly for prayer and accountability? How powerful would it be to align yourself with a group of people who really want to do whatever it takes to know and obey God more – or at least move in that direction?

Would you consider starting an accountability group? If so, here are some guidelines I use for my groups:

Unless the group is specifically for couples (married or dating), it’s usually a good idea to gather members of the same gender.

Remind everyone to be honest about their struggles – without elaborating on their sins. We don’t want to glorify disobedience.