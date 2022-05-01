Sheryl H. Boldt: In honor of the National Day of Prayer

O Father, we’re a mess. Our country has lost its way, and this scares me. How long can we go on before we destroy ourselves? I feel sad that our beautiful America is changing in ways I would’ve never imagined.

How long will we foolishly wander from Your presence, Father, stumbling in our ignorance, rebellion and pride?

Forgive us.

Forgive our stubborn and willfully destructive ways. Have mercy on us for forgetting why this nation was founded and the sacrifices of those who gave birth to America.

Show us our future.

Show us what will become of us if we don’t repent. The growing hatred we have toward one another and the disrespect we constantly display against You and Your Word absolutely terrify me. Help us trust You, Lord, and know Your ways are truly good and right.

Show us how to pray. Reveal to us where we, as individuals and as a nation, are smug and full of pride. Then give us the courage that comes with humility. Grant us the strength and wisdom to humble ourselves before one another – and, most of all, before You.

Reveal to us where we’ve missed the mark. Show us where we’re wrong. Forgive us for the way we’ve treated each other, including those within our churches. Help us see clearly what the real issues are and who our ultimate enemy is.

Help us, as a people, recognize who You are – our Creator. Give us wisdom to exalt Your Name and honor Your Word.

Have mercy on us.

We ask this for Your Name’s sake as we call upon Your mercy and loving-kindness once again. You are our only hope.

Hear our prayer, O Lord. Heal our land so we can, once again, find our way back to You. Amen.

(The National Day of Prayer is observed every year on the first Thursday in May. This year’s theme, as quoted from www.nationaldayofprayer.org, is ‘“A call to praise in prayer!’ ‘Exalt the LORD, who has established us’ based on Colossians 2:6-7 NASB.”)

Sheryl H. Boldt is the author of the blog, www.TodayCanBeDifferent.net. Connect with her at SherylHBoldt@gmail.com.