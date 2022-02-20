Sheryl H. Boldt: It’s just plain rude to be rude

If you watched a recording of how you relate to people in a typical week, what would you see? A G-rated family flick? Or a movie you wouldn’t want your pastor to see?

If you’re like most of us, you might discover things about yourself you wish weren’t true, such as being short with people more often than you realized. Or how often you try to hide an eye roll.

Perhaps you didn’t realize how far off the mark you were until you read 1 Corinthians 13:5 (ESV). “[Love is not] rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful.”

Rude behavior runs contrary to what 1 Corinthians 13 teaches. As people who desire to love as Christ loves us, let’s discuss how rudeness affects our relationships, and, thereby, our lives.

Rudeness can undermine relationships at work, in our community, in our churches – and, most often, in our homes. Just as the temperature drops when a cold front moves into our area, so does the warmth of a relationship – dropping degree by degree – when we practice rudeness. If we want to rekindle the flames, we must stop excusing our offensive behavior.