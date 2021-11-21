Sheryl H. Boldt: Magnificent moments that will change your life

Imagine if, rather than merely having head knowledge of God’s love, you experienced the love of Christ for yourself. Can you imagine anything more magnificent?

When it comes down to it, can you think of anything you want – or need – more than this? Anything even close to it?

Read Ephesians 3:19 in the Amplified Classic Edition. This verse in the AMPC is a bit wordy, but don’t let this stop you from appreciating its beautiful message.

“[That you may really come] to know [practically, through experience for yourselves] the love of Christ, which far surpasses mere knowledge [without experience]; that you may be filled [through all your being] unto all the fullness of God [may have the richest measure of the divine Presence, and become a body wholly filled and flooded with God Himself]!”

Every time I read this verse, my heart overflows with anticipation and wonder. When I offer it up to God as a prayer, I can hardly imagine the vastness of what it would be like if God were to grant my plea.

How would it change our prayer time if we came to God in our brokenness and experienced His love? Imagine experiencing the same compassion and tenderness Jesus expressed in the gospels.