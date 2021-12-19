Sheryl H. Boldt : Making Dec. 26 a great day

For years, Dec. 26 was one of my least favorite days of the year.

My feelings had less to do with saying goodbye to the “hap-happiest season of all” and more to do with how I lived the weeks leading up to Christmas Day.

I’m ashamed to say that during those years, my focus wasn’t as much on Christ as it was on my desperate need to have the same warm and fuzzy Christmases I saw in most Christmas movies. Perhaps I was trying to compensate for past Christmases, especially those I’d spent without my children because of my (then) battle with chronic depression and eating disorders. So I clawed for that perfect Christmas every year – making my emotional needs the reason (or at least my focus) for the season.

The worst part was that I knew what I was doing, year after year. I repented every Dec. 26. I deeply desired to move beyond my hurt-filled past, but I didn’t know how.

Would you also like to make the rest of this Christmas season more meaningful? Meditating on and applying Matthew 2:11 (ESV) helped me. Maybe it would help you too: