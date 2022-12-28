Sheryl H. Boldt: Say yes to God this holy season

The angel appeared, and then he was gone – but his brightness lingered. Mary would remember His unexpected announcement forever: “Behold, you will conceive in your womb and bear a son, and you shall call his name Jesus. He will be great and will be called the Son of the Most High” (Luke 1:31-32 ESV).

Wow! Mary, a young virgin, probably around 15 years old, would conceive by the Holy Spirit and give birth to the Son of God!

With one beyond-imaginable visitation, Mary’s life catapulted in a new direction. Even with questions and uncertainties swirling in her head, Mary answered Gabriel (and God): “Behold, I am the servant of the Lord; let it be to me according to your word” (Luke 1:38 ESV).

Such an inspiring response.

But what if Mary had responded differently and said, “I’m humbled by your offer, Gabriel, but I’d rather not”? Who would’ve blamed her for wanting a life free from scandal and the unknown? Or one with an easier, more predictable path?

If Mary had rejected Gabriel’s message, how would her refusal have affected her life, Joseph’s life, and the lives of future generations?

Let’s bring it closer to home: How often do we say no when we sense God leading us in a different direction? When He wants to do the unexpected, beyond-imaginable in (and for) us? How often do we allow our own agendas or fear to rob us of what could be an amazing life-changing moment? Not to mention the full repercussions of how these choices might affect the lives of future generations.

Instead of saying no, ponder what God might do each time you say yes.

What if, the next time we feel God guiding us in a new direction, we respond with faith like Mary’s? A faith that refuses to focus on the “hows?” and “what ifs?” The type of faith that understands who we are – servants of the Lord. And Who we serve – our Creator, the Almighty God, the King of kings.

Let’s ask God to give us the faith to trust His wisdom so we, too, will say, “Behold, I am the servant of the Lord; let it be to me according to your word.” Then we can experience everything He has planned for us.

His beyond-imaginable plan.